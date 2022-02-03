How the Rams Super Bowl odds have changed during the 2021 season

The Los Angeles Rams have climbed the mountain and sit just one game away from the summit as they await the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 next weekend.

The Rams have been a trendy pick to make it to the big game all year, and they made plenty of moves throughout the last two seasons to make people believe they were in win-now mode.

When last season ended for LA, they sat with +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl the following year. Those odds shrank monumentally just a few days later after a trade for Matthew Stafford was announced, bringing them down to +1200. On September 29, as one of the few undefeated teams remaining, the odds got even smaller, dropping to +700.

As the season went on there were some bumps in the road, two losses to the San Francisco 49ers and a streak of three straight losses in the middle of November. Right before they snapped that three-game skid, LA’s odds had dropped to +1200 and with an overtime loss in the regular season finale, their odds stayed at +1000 heading into the playoffs.

But once the postseason started they started to look better and better each week. Taking down the Arizona Cardinals with ease dropped their odds to +750. Then they hit the road to defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild game in the Divisional Round, dropping their odds down to a minuscule +200. Once they defeated the 49ers and their Super Bowl matchup was set, they saw themselves as the odds-on favorite to win it all at -190.

