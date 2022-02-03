Shrine Bowl rosters: Who are the QBs to watch for the 2022 Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl will feature plenty of quarterback talent as they get ready for Thursday’s game. It will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NFL Network. Both teams have three quarterbacks each.

The QBs on the East roster will feature D’Eriq King from the Miami Hurricanes, Dustin Crum from the Kent State Golden Flashes and EJ Perry of Brown University.

The West roster will include Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson, Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy and Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan.

Some of the top quarterbacks in NFL history participated in this game, and there will be plenty of scouts taking a look at the QB position as we get closer to draft time.

The annual East-West Shrine Bowl is the oldest college all-star football game in the country, and it started in 1925. The 97th playing of the East-West Shrine Bowl will be held from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.