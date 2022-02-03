Shrine Bowl rosters: Who are the running backs to watch in the 2022 Shrine Bowl

The 97th annual East-West Shrine Game will take place on Thursday night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and it will feature plenty of running back prospects for the NFL Draft. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET. Thursday’s game will have nine running backs with five on the East roster and four on the West.

On the East roster, the running backs include Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ Isaih Pacheco, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors’ Calvin Turner, Fresno State Bulldogs’ Ronnie Rivers, West Virginia Mountaineers’ Leddie Brown and South Dakota State Jackrabbits’ Pierre Strong.

From the West, the running backs on the roster will feature Baylor Bears’ Trestan Ebner, Florida State Seminoles’ Jashaun Corbin, North Carolina Tar Heels’ Ty Chandler and USC Trojans’ Keaontay Ingram.

Starting in 1925, the annual East-West Shrine Bowl is the oldest college all-star football game in the country, and plenty of NFL scouts will take a look at the running backs on Thursday night.