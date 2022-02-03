Shrine Bowl rosters: Who are the wide receivers to watch in the 2022 Shrine Bowl

Plenty of wide receiver talent will be on the field during the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. with 14 wideouts featured in this game with seven on each side.

On the East roster, the wide receivers will include Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ Jaivon Heiligh, UCLA Bruins’ Kyle Phillips, Miami Hurricanes’ Charleston Rambo, Wake Forest Demon Deacons’ Roberson Jaquarii, Idaho State’s Conner Tanner, Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Samori Toure and Tulsa Golden Hurricane Josh Johnson.

From the West, the wide receivers on the roster are the Arizona Wildcats’ Stanley Berryhill III, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers’ Jerreth Sterns, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Dareke Young, Baylor Bears’ Tyquan Thornton, Oklahoma State Cowboys’ Davontavean Martin, Indiana Hoosiers’ Ty Fryfogle and NC State Wolfpack Emeka Emezie.

Starting in 1925, the annual East-West Shrine Bowl is the oldest college all-star football game in the country, and the wide receivers will look to impress NFL scouts on Thursday night.