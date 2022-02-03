When is Shaun White competing, what events in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

With the 2022 Winter Olympics getting started in Beijing, China, snowboarder Shaun White will make his fifth Olympic appearance. Events for the Olympics get started on Wednesday, February 2nd with the Opening Ceremony occurring on Friday, February 4th.

White has made a career between snowboarding and skateboarding and he will be highlighting his skills in the former for this year’s Olympic Games. White will be competing in the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe event.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, White has +600 odds to win the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics. These are the fourth-best odds for any athlete and the best odds for an American competing in the event.

Shaun White schedule, Beijing Olympics 2022

Wednesday, February 9th

11:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday night): Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe, Qualification Runs 1 & 2

Friday, February 11th

8:30 p.m. ET (Thursday night): Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe, Final Runs 1 & 2

9:25 p.m. ET (Thursday night): Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe, Gold Medal Event