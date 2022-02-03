When is Eileen Gu competing, what events in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are finally getting started this week. On Wednesday, February 2nd we have the first events in curling and the luge. The Opening Ceremony for the Olympics will be on Friday, February 4th and the Olympics will be in full swing after it. One of the most exciting athletes competing in the Winter Games is freestyle skier Eileen Gu. Gu, a Chinese-American athlete will be competing under the Chinese flag in three events and is one of the most exciting athletes to watch in the games.

Gu will be competing in three freestyle skiing events. First up will be Women’s Big Air, followed by Women’s Slopestyle and she will round out her 2022 Winter Olympic Games with the Women’s Halfpipe towards the end of the games.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gu has +100 odds in the Women’s Big Air and -250 odds for the Women’s Halfpipe which are the best odds for any athlete in the event. Her “worst” event will be the Slopestyle where she has +275 odds which are the fourth-best.

Eileen Gu schedule, Beijing Olympics 2022

Monday, February 7th

8:30 p.m. ET (Sunday night): Freestyle skiing, Women’s Big Air, Qualification runs 1-3

Tuesday, February 8th

9:00 p.m. ET (Monday night): Freestyle skiing, Women’s Big Air, Final runs 1-3

Sunday, February 13th

9:00 p.m. ET (Saturday night): Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Slopestyle, Qualification runs 1-2

Monday, February 14th

8:30 p.m. ET (Sunday night): Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Slopestyle, Final runs 1-3

Thursday, February 17th

8:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday night): Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Halfpipe, Qualification runs 1-2

Friday, February 18th

8:30 p.m. ET (Thursday night): Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Halfpipe, Final runs 1-3