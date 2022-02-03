When is Mikaela Shiffrin competing, what events in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are getting started this week in Beijing, China. On Wednesday, February 2nd the events get started with curling and luge. On Friday, February 4th we will have the official Opening Ceremony and the games will be in full swing until they wrap on February 20th. With the games getting underway, one of the most exciting athletes to watch will be alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

Shiffrin will compete in three events between the Women’s giant slalom, Women’s slalom and then the Women’s downhill event. Shiffrin won a gold medal in the 2014 Olympics in the Slalom event and she won the gold for the Giant Slalom event in 2018.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Shiffrin has +250 odds in the Women’s Giant Slalom making her the favorite while she has the second-best odds in the Women’s Slalom with +110.

Mikaela Shiffrin schedule, Beijing Olympics 2022

Monday, February 7th

9:15 p.m. ET (Sunday night): Women’s giant slalom, Run 1

12:45 p.m. ET (Monday morning): Women’s giant slalom, Gold Medal Event

Wednesday, February 9th

9:15 p.m. ET (Tuesday night): Women’s slalom, Run 1

12:15 p.m. ET (Wednesday morning): Women’s slalom, Gold Medal Event

Saturday, February 12th

10:00 p.m. ET (Friday night): Women’s downhill, 1st training

Sunday, February 13th

10:00 p.m. ET (Saturday night): Women’s downhill, 2nd training

Monday, February 14th

10:00 p.m. ET (Sunday night): Women’s downhill, 3rd training

Tuesday, February 15th

10:00 p.m. ET (Monday night): Women’s downhill, Gold Medal Event