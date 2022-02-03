When is Chloe Kim competing, what events in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics get started this week in Beijing, China with the Opening Ceremony slated for Friday, February 4th. The events do get underway on Wednesday, February 2nd as curling and the luge will be the first events of the Games. Once the Opening Ceremony occurs, the games will be in full swing. In the 2018 Winter Olympics, a fan favorite that emerged was Team USA snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Kim has competed in the Winter X Games since 2015, but her first Olympic Games were in 2018 in Pyeongchang. She competed in the Halfpipe event and took home the gold medal. In the 2022 Winter Olympics, Kim will be defending her gold medal in the Halfpipe event.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kim is the favorite to win the event with -250 odds. The second-best odds for an American snowboarder in the event belong to Maddie Mastro with +2500 odds. Below, check out when Kim will be competing and make sure to see her in action!

Chloe Kim schedule, Beijing Olympics 2022

Wednesday, February 9th

8:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday night): Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe, Qualification Runs 1 & 2

Thursday, February 10th

8:30 p.m. ET (Thursday night): Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe, Final Runs 1 & 2, Gold Medal Event