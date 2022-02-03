Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 3

It’s a six-game slate Thursday in the NBA, which is actually on the heavier side relative to most Thursdays in the league. TNT’s doubleheader will be the main attraction, with Suns-Hawks leading things off before Lakers-Clippers concludes the day. The injury report is fairly lengthy considering the number of games and features some big stars. Here’s Thursday’s injury report in the association.
NBA Injury Report: February 3
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham (hip) questionable
Cunningham suffered this injury in Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans. He returned to the bench but did not come back in the game due to the situation. His designation suggests the injury is not a long-term setback, which is good news. If he can’t play, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes are the primary guards for Detroit Thursday.
D’Angelo Russell (shin) questionable
Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable
Josh Okogie (quad) questionable
Russell and Okogie missed the team’s Tuesday game, while Beverley did play. Jaylen Nowall and Anthony Edwards will be the biggest beneficiaries of any absences from the group above.
Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks
Deandre Ayton (ankle) probable
Jae Crowder (wrist) probable
Landry Shamet (ankle) OUT
Ayton and Crowder are probable, which will take some value away from Jalen Smith and Cameron Johnson in DFS contests. Shamet is out for this game and will be sidelined for at least another week with the ankle injury.
Trae Young (shoulder) game-time decision
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) probable
Hunter is probable and is a great DFS play as he typically starts. Young is a game-time call and if he sits, look for Lou Williams, Sharife Cooper and Bogdan Bogdanovic to handle point guard duties for Atlanta.
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
Zach LaVine (back) probable
LaVine is popping up on the injury report with a new issue, but it seems like he’ll be able to play through the problem. If he unexpectedly cannot play, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have proven they can handle bigger roles.
Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jimmy Butler (toe) questionable
Kyle Lowry (personal) questionable
Butler looks like he’s past the toe issue, so this questionable designation might be a sign of some gamesmanship. Lowry being questionable suggests he’s ready to return. If neither player suits up, Tyler Herro will be the trendy fantasy/DFS pick from this game.
Dejounte Murray (ankle) questionable
Jakob Poeltl (concussion) OUT
Jock Landale (concussion) OUT
Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable
Both Spurs big men are out with concussions, so look for Keldon Johnson and Drew Eubanks to get most of the frontcourt minutes. If Murray sits, Derrick White and Devin Vassell will handle guard duties. McDermott’s absence would benefit Vassell and Lonnie Walker in fantasy/DFS contests.
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) questionable
Fox has missed six games with his ankle injury and it doesn’t look promising here. Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell remain the fantasy/DFS plays assuming Fox doesn’t suit up Thursday.
Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play
Stephen Curry (toe) available
Andrew Wiggins (knee) available
Otto Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable
Nemanja Bjelica (back) OUT
Curry and Wiggins are technically off the team injury report, so they’ll be good to go. Thompson should be good to play, while Porter Jr. is questionable. Bjelica is out. Based on this information, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney are the value plays on Golden State.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
LeBron James (knee) doubtful
Anthony Davis (wrist) questionable
Malik Monk (groin) questionable
James is set to miss another contest, while Davis and Monk should be trending towards playing despite having a game Wednesday. The Lakers might be more cautious with the big man, as he’s had a history with injuries.
Ivica Zubac (calf) questionable
If Zubac doesn’t play, the Clippers will use Serge Ibaka and Isaiah Hartenstein at the center position.