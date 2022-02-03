Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 3

It’s a six-game slate Thursday in the NBA, which is actually on the heavier side relative to most Thursdays in the league. TNT’s doubleheader will be the main attraction, with Suns-Hawks leading things off before Lakers-Clippers concludes the day. The injury report is fairly lengthy considering the number of games and features some big stars. Here’s Thursday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 3

Cade Cunningham (hip) questionable

Cunningham suffered this injury in Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans. He returned to the bench but did not come back in the game due to the situation. His designation suggests the injury is not a long-term setback, which is good news. If he can’t play, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes are the primary guards for Detroit Thursday.

D’Angelo Russell (shin) questionable

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable

Josh Okogie (quad) questionable

Russell and Okogie missed the team’s Tuesday game, while Beverley did play. Jaylen Nowall and Anthony Edwards will be the biggest beneficiaries of any absences from the group above.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) probable

Jae Crowder (wrist) probable

Landry Shamet (ankle) OUT

Ayton and Crowder are probable, which will take some value away from Jalen Smith and Cameron Johnson in DFS contests. Shamet is out for this game and will be sidelined for at least another week with the ankle injury.

Trae Young (shoulder) game-time decision

De’Andre Hunter (ankle) probable

Hunter is probable and is a great DFS play as he typically starts. Young is a game-time call and if he sits, look for Lou Williams, Sharife Cooper and Bogdan Bogdanovic to handle point guard duties for Atlanta.

Zach LaVine (back) probable

LaVine is popping up on the injury report with a new issue, but it seems like he’ll be able to play through the problem. If he unexpectedly cannot play, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have proven they can handle bigger roles.

Jimmy Butler (toe) questionable

Kyle Lowry (personal) questionable

Butler looks like he’s past the toe issue, so this questionable designation might be a sign of some gamesmanship. Lowry being questionable suggests he’s ready to return. If neither player suits up, Tyler Herro will be the trendy fantasy/DFS pick from this game.

Dejounte Murray (ankle) questionable

Jakob Poeltl (concussion) OUT

Jock Landale (concussion) OUT

Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable

Both Spurs big men are out with concussions, so look for Keldon Johnson and Drew Eubanks to get most of the frontcourt minutes. If Murray sits, Derrick White and Devin Vassell will handle guard duties. McDermott’s absence would benefit Vassell and Lonnie Walker in fantasy/DFS contests.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) questionable

Fox has missed six games with his ankle injury and it doesn’t look promising here. Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell remain the fantasy/DFS plays assuming Fox doesn’t suit up Thursday.

Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play

Stephen Curry (toe) available

Andrew Wiggins (knee) available

Otto Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable

Nemanja Bjelica (back) OUT

Curry and Wiggins are technically off the team injury report, so they’ll be good to go. Thompson should be good to play, while Porter Jr. is questionable. Bjelica is out. Based on this information, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney are the value plays on Golden State.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

LeBron James (knee) doubtful

Anthony Davis (wrist) questionable

Malik Monk (groin) questionable

James is set to miss another contest, while Davis and Monk should be trending towards playing despite having a game Wednesday. The Lakers might be more cautious with the big man, as he’s had a history with injuries.

Ivica Zubac (calf) questionable

If Zubac doesn’t play, the Clippers will use Serge Ibaka and Isaiah Hartenstein at the center position.