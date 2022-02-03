Pick against the spread for Oregon-Colorado on Thursday

Since the reformation of the conference to turn the Pac-10 into the Pac-12, the Oregon Ducks have never went to Boulder, Colorado and won, a skid they will look to snap on Thursday.

Oregon Ducks (-1.5, 138.5) vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado went into Eugene as an eight point underdog last week and pulled off an 82-78 upset victory against Oregon last week, but proceeded to drop both games in their Washington road trip against the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars, failing to reach 60 points in either game.

Both losses came with Tristan da Silva out due to health and safety protocols and with the Pac-12 having a five day minimum quarantine in place and da Silva having been out for at minimum seven days, the timeline points towards there being a good chance the 6-foot-10 stretch forward can return barring a setback.

The Buffaloes offense is also much more efficient at home, scoring 10.7 more points per 100 possessions than away from Boulder while Oregon’s offense scores 20.2 points fewer per 100 possessions when they are away from Eugene.

The Ducks have also struggled on the glass, ranking 233rd among Division I teams in defensive rebound rate, allowing the to rebound 29.1% of their missed shots in road and neutral court games.

The CU Events Center has been a house of horrors for Oregon in recent years and the Ducks will not end their struggles in Boulder on Thursday.

The Play: Colorado ML

