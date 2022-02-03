WNBA receives $75 million capital raise to help growth of league

The WNBA announced on Thursday that they have received $75 million capital raise, which is the largest-ever for a women’s property, according to Front Office Sports.

The league raised money from investors for the first time and they will all receive equity in the WNBA. Nike, Condoleezza Rice, Laurene Powell Jobs, Pau Gasol, Joe and Clara Tsai, Michael and Susan Dell, Swin Cash, and Baron Davis are just some of the more than two dozen investors, per Front Office Sports.

The proceeds from the capital funding will go towards marketing, brand elevation, and future growth. It is not often that we see a major pro sports league get this type of funding, but it shows that we people are watching and paying attention to the WNBA. Over the last few seasons, we’ve seen the league grow in popularity and more sports fans tuning in to watch the games during the regular season and playoffs.

There has been talk among fans that the league needs to add a couple more expansion teams in the near future, so hopefully this funding will help push that along. We are seeing the success that Athletes Unlimited is having with their inaugural hoops league because people took the time and money to invest in it. We can only hope the same thing happens with the WNBA.