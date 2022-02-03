Jimmy Garoppolo next team: Buccaneers, Steelers, Commanders among favorites to acquire QB in 2022

With the San Francisco 49ers’ season coming to an unceremonious end in the NFC title game last week, there will be a lot of discussion on where veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be playing next season.

Garoppolo’s days with the franchise were officially numbered when the Niners took rookie quarterback Trey Lance in the first round of last year’s draft. The veteran quarterback will be entering the final year of his five-year, $137 million contract making him a solid option for a team looking for stop-gap at quarterback or maybe for a few seasons.

Below we’ll take a look at some odds on where Garoppolo could land next season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook head oddsmaker Johnny Avello. The sportsbook will have odds in the offseason for the public to bet on in various states.

Favorites

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+350) — It would not be a major surprise to see the Buccaneers go after Garoppolo after Tom Brady’s retirement. Garoppolo was once upon a time the heir to Brady in New England, but he ended up getting traded to San Francisco. Currently, the only quarterbacks on Tampa Bay’s roster are Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask. The former is a journeyman backup quarterback and the other is going into his second year in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+400) — Pittsburgh is another team looking to replace a veteran quarterback that just retired. Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up the cleats after the Steelers’ season came to an end in the playoffs.

The Steelers are in a unique situation heading into the offseason. Do they trade for a veteran quarterback in Garoppolo? Or do they use their first round pick on former Liberty QB Malik Willis, who they reportedly love? If you are the Steelers you might want to go with the latter, especially with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson performing well.

Washington Commanders (+500) — The Commanders will look to usher in a new era of football with potentially a different quarterback next season. Taylor Heinicke was solid in spurts last season, but at best his ceiling is a high-end backup quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starter last offseason, but suffered a season-ending injury. He’s a free agent and likely will not be coming back. Therefore, it opens up the door for Garoppolo in a division that is so up and down every week. Or Washington can use their first-round pick on Malik Willis, Sam Howell, or Kenny Pickett.

