Breaking down the weather forecast for Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

The 2022 NASCAR season kicks off this week with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum with practices and qualifying events on Saturday and early Sunday, leading up to the main race. This marks the first-ever NASCAR race to be held at the Coliseum in the 99 years since it opened back in 1923. The stadium hosted the UCLA vs. USC game back in November, and since then, the football field has been transformed into a quarter-mile oval track where drivers will compete in the 150-lap race.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Coliseum this weekend in Los Angeles, California, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. Forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, February 5th

Hi 71°, Low 48°: Sunny with minimal cloud cover, 0% chance of rain

12:30 p.m. ET, Busch Light Clash, practice

8:30 p.m. ET, Busch Light Clash, single-car qualifying

Sunday, February 6th

Hi 75°, Low 48°: Sunny with minimal wind, 0% cloud cover, 0% chance of rain

3:00 p.m. ET, Busch Light Clash qualifying heat races (four heat races)

4:10 p.m. ET, Busch Light Clash last-chance qualifiers

6:00 p.m. ET, Busch Light Clash (150 laps)