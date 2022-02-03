Shrine Bowl 2022: Odds, predictions for pre-Draft all star game

NFL Draft season is getting revved up and fans will get an opportunity to get a look at some 2022 prospects tonight in the East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. on NFL Network.

Here’s all the data you’ll want ahead of the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, and a pick for the game!

Shrine Bowl 2022: Current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: West -3

Total: 45

Moneyline: West -150, East +125

The East

The headliner for the East roster is Miami quarterback D’Eriq King. The former Houston dual-threat playmaker entered the 2021 season as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy contender but had a season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in October. Due to his size, King has also been getting reps at receiver this week.

Other standouts on the East offense includes Kent State QB Dustin Crum and Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarri Roberson. The notable prospects on defense includes UCF edge rusher Big Kat Bryant and Miami defensive back Bubba Bolden.

The West

The West roster has a trio of veteran QB’s in Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, Notre Dame’s Jack Coan, and Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson. They will have some nice weapons to work with, including North Carolina running back Ty Chandler and Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle.

The West defense will have a handful of longtime familiar faces for respective powers, including Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector and Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell.

Shrine Bowl prediction, best bet

Under 45

Of the last 14 East-West Shrine Bowls that have been played, just one has gone over 45 points. It’s hard for an offense to get into a groove when the personnel has had so little time to practice with each other and that especially rings true with players constantly being rotated in and out of the game. Think of this as an early-season game in Week 0/1 and hammer the under.

