Breaking down the 2022 All-Stars from the Eastern Conference

The NBA announced the full list of players from the Eastern Conference taking part in the 2022 All-Star Game, which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. Here’s a look at the starters and reserves from the East who will be part of the player pool for the All-Star Game draft.

Starters

Hawks G Trae Young

Bulls G DeMar DeRozan

Nets F Kevin Durant (captain) (status TBD due to injury)

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo

76ers C Joel Embiid

Reserves

Heat G Jimmy Butler

Cavaliers G Darius Garland

Nets G James Harden

Bulls G Zach LaVine

Bucks F Khris Middleton

Celtics F Jayson Tatum

Raptors G Fred VanVleet

Analysis

There weren’t too many surprises across the board with the Eastern Conference All-Star selections. The starters have the usual suspects of Antetokounmpo, Embiid, and Durant, although it’s still a question of whether KD will suit up. The Hawks struggled in the first half of the season but that didn’t stop Young from being selected as a starter and DeRozan has been rewarded for a breakout season with the Bulls.

The reserves are highlighted by a few few timers in Cavs guard Darius Garland and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. Garland has stepped up in the absence of Collin Sexton and becomes the first post-LeBron James era Cavs player to make the All-Star game. VanVleet has become one of the faces of the Raptors and has achieved the respect among the NBA’s best.

Notable snubs include the Charlotte Hornets duo of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. The two have been primary cogs in the team emerging as a playoff contender in the east this yeay. Also left off was Cavs center Jarrett Allen, who is averaging a double-double this season and could’ve represented the hometown team in the All-Star game.