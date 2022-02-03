Breaking down the 2022 All-Stars from the Western Conference

The NBA announced the full list of players from the Western Conference taking part in the 2022 All-Star Game, which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. Here’s a look at the starters and reserves from the West who will be part of the player pool for the All-Star Game draft.
Starters
Warriors G Stephen Curry
Grizzlies G Ja Morant
Lakers F LeBron James (captain)
Warriors F Andrew Wiggins
Nuggets C Nikola Jokic
Reserves
Suns G Devin Booker
Mavericks G Luka Doncic
Jazz C Rudy Gobert
Warriors F Draymond Green
Jazz F Donovan Mitchell
Suns G Chris Paul
Wolves F Karl Anthony-Towns