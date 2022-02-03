Breaking down the 2022 All-Stars from the Western Conference

The NBA announced the full list of players from the Western Conference taking part in the 2022 All-Star Game, which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. Here’s a look at the starters and reserves from the West who will be part of the player pool for the All-Star Game draft.

Starters

Warriors G Stephen Curry

Grizzlies G Ja Morant

Lakers F LeBron James (captain)

Warriors F Andrew Wiggins

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic

Reserves

Suns G Devin Booker

Mavericks G Luka Doncic

Jazz C Rudy Gobert

Warriors F Draymond Green

Jazz F Donovan Mitchell

Suns G Chris Paul

Wolves F Karl Anthony-Towns

