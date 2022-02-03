Who are the 2022 NBA All-Star Game reserves from Western Conference?

The NBA announced reserves for the 2022 All-Star Game on Thursday night. The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, with festivities all weekend long. Remember, the format has changed, so it isn’t East vs. West anymore. These players are simply representing the Western Conference as reserves. Let’s take a look at who got in.

West Reserves

Mavericks G Luka Doncic

Suns G Devin Booker

Jazz C Rudy Gobert

Warriors F Draymond Green

Jazz G Donovan Mitchell

Suns G Chris Paul

Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns

Phoenix Suns teammates Booker and Paul getting in is no surprise, as that team is atop the conference. Utah Jazz teammates Mitchell and Gobert have been banged up of late but deserve All-Star status. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic likely should’ve been a starter given his production, while Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns might be the most questionable selection on the board right now. Green is in likely as result of the heavy Bay Area fan vote carrying him, although his defensive metrics continue to be elite.