Who are the 2022 NBA All-Star Game reserves from Eastern Conference?

The NBA announced reserves for the 2022 All-Star Game on Thursday night. The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, with festivities all weekend long. Remember, the format has changed, so it isn’t East vs. West anymore. These players are simply representing the Eastern Conference as reserves. Let’s take a look at who got in.
East Reserves
Nets G James Harden
Bulls G Zach LaVine
Heat F Jimmy Butler
Celtics F Jayson Tatum
Raptors G Fred VanVleet
Cavaliers G Darius Garland
Bucks G Khris Middleton
Cleveland Cavaliers star Garland and Toronto Raptors point man VanVleet were campaigned for heavily by a lot of media members, so it’s nice to see them get in. Butler and Tatum were near locks as reserves, as was Harden. Milwaukee Bucks star guard Khris Middleton was a bit of a surprise, but he’s deserving of his spot and there is some carryover from his performance in last season’s playoffs when it comes to fan perception and the fan vote.