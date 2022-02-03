Players who were snubbed from 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The players for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant being captains for this year’s festivities. Durant’s status for the game is still up in the air due to his injury.

However, there were naturally some players who were deserving of a spot who got snubbed by the voters. Here’s a look at some of the best players who will miss out on being All-Stars this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Typically, good players on bad teams don’t get All-Star buzz. And Gilgeous-Alexander wouldn’t have been able to participate anyway due to his injury but that doesn’t mean he isn’t playing like an All-Star. The guard is averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game and has justified his massive extension with the Thunder. He’ll be in this game eventually.

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

Another case where the player is a victim of his team’s failure. Murray has been a budding star in the league for a while, averaging 19.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. He’s put it all together this season, but it’s easy to look at the Spurs floundering in the play-in zone and discount. The big markets have fans to carry their players, while Murray will likely have to wait another year to get more national recognition.

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

This one is a surprise, because Ball has been the driving force behind Charlotte’s emergence. He also carries national appeal and is the reigning Rookie of the Year, so it’s a surprise to see players like Fred VanVleet and Darius Garland get in ahead of him given how the All-Star spots are selected. Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this season.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

VanVleet is getting recognition and deservedly so, but is he the best player on his own team? Siakam was dealing with some injury issues early in the year before coming on strong. He’s averaging 21.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while also improving as a playmaker. It’s hard to see which frontcourt player Siakam could’ve replaced but he is playing at an All-Star level.

It’s important to note that even with these players being left out, the voters generally got things right. Outside of Andrew Wiggins being named an All-Star starter due to position rules, there weren’t any massive surprises. Popular players in big markets like Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose didn’t get carried by the fan vote. In the end, this was a deserving All-Star field even if some good players got sidelined.