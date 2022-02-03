Draymond Green says he’s not playing in 2022 All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green says he’s not planning on playing in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. Green was selected as a reserve from the Western conference, but he’s continuing to rehab a disc injury which was originally deemed a calf strain.

The defensive mastermind continues to be elite on that end of the floor, even if his offensive numbers aren’t quite up to the level of other All-Star players. The Bay Area fan vote also played a factor in Green’s selection, although he was definitely deserving of the honor.

With Green ruling himself out of the competition, it looks like Jaren Jackson Jr. could be in line for an All-Star appearance. Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton could also be in play, although both have missed significant time with injuries this season. We’ll see who eventually takes Green’s spot on the All-Star roster.