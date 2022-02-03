New Orleans Saints to interview Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The New Orleans Saints are planning to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The interview will reportedly take place on Saturday.

After spending five seasons as the running backs coach in Kansas City, Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 and was instrumental in the rise of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Despite the team’s dominance of the AFC and victory in Super Bowl 54, he has continuously been passed up for head coaching opportunities. Some have cited this as the most egregious example of worthy and qualified African American coaching candidates being overlooked by ownership across the league. Saturday’s meeting with the Saints will mark his second interview for a coaching vacancy this cycle, previously meeting with the Denver Broncos before they hired Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

As for New Orleans, they’re looking to wind down their search for Sean Payton’s replacement. The organization has been linked to several candidates, including the likes of Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.