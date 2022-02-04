Bucs Super Bowl odds: What Tampa Bay needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

Things have changed dramatically for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in just a few short days, so their odds to reach Super Bowl 57 are down at +1000

2021 looked like it could realistically be a repeat Super Bowl performance from Tampa. Tom Brady was back, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski were lethal in the pass-catching department and Leonard Fornutte was a stud on the ground. They coasted to an NFC South title and made it to the NFC Divisional Round before having a furious comeback fall just short against the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

If the whole crew was coming back next season, the Bucs would be in prime position for another Super Bowl run. However, just days after the season sure fire Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady announced his retirement. That makes Rob Gronkowski far less likely to return as well. It also makes Tampa a much less attractive free-agent destination with a quarterback situation still up in the air, with Kyle Trask or Blaine Gabbart the current QB1. So the first thing they’ll need to do to have a real chance at the Lombardi Trophy is to bring in an experience free agent QB. Russell Wilson has been a name thrown out a lot as somebody who could be on the move and would be the most realistic big-name option for the Bucs to go after.

They’ll likely also need to find a replacement at TE for Gronk, at least for depth purposes. They have OJ Howard and Cam Brate, who are solid. Still, those two combined don’t make up for all the production Gronk brought to the team. Their coordinator situation is still in flux too, with both Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles in serious contention for other head coaching vacancies around the NFL.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.