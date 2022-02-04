Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth miss Friday’s Super Bowl bye week practice

The Los Angeles Rams sat a bunch of players on Friday who were dealing with various ailments. Two of the more important players to their Super Bowl run that missed were cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who did not practice because of a shoulder injury, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth was out with a quadriceps injury.

Both players are more than likely getting an extended weekend break to revitalize before they get down to business for Super Bowl week, so I’m not going to worry unless word comes out that they had some kind of setback in practice on Thursday. But, with others who practiced all week also getting the day off, I expect this is just a rest day.

Ramsey would be a big loss if he were to miss, as the Bengals have a potent passing attack, while Whitworth is such a solid part of the offensive line, that his absence could be even bigger.