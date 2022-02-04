Where is the 2022 Senior Bowl?

The 2022 Senior Bowl will take place from Hancock Whitley Stadium in Mobile, Alabama this weekend. The game will get started on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on NFL Network.

Some of the best college football players who have run out of eligibility will give NFL scouts an opportunity to evaluate them as we get closer to this spring’s draft.

The first Senior Bowl took place from Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville in 1950, and the game moved to Mobile every year since then. From 1951-to 2020, it was played from Ladd-Peebles Stadium before moving to their current location for the first time last year.

Hancock Whitley Stadium opened on September 12, 2020 when the South Alabama Jaguars hosted the Tulane Green Wave. In addition to being the home stadium for South Alabama and Senior Bowl, the LendingTree Bowl is also held in that building.