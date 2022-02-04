NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, February 4

There’s nine games lined up for tonight’s NBA schedule and that means there’s plenty of chances for you to hit big on a value option in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

With Gordon Hayward in health and safety protocols, P.J. Washington stepped into the starting lineup against the Celtics on Wednesday and had a solid night. Playing 42 minutes, he put up 16 points, seven rebounds, and two steals to earn DFS users 30.75 fantasy points for the evening. Charlotte is set to host Cleveland tonight and even though Hayward could potentially return to action tonight, Washington would be a solid add to your lineup.

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks, $4,500

The Hawks have been heating up as of late and so has Kevin Huerter. The shooting guard has back-to-back games with five three-pointers this week, topping 30 fantasy points in both contests. He’ll be a relied upon again when Atlanta goes north of the border to play Toronto tonight and he’ll be worth the inserting into your lineups.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks, $4,400

Kleber has been a solid value play in DFS as of late with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined with a knee injury. He has averaged 27.2 fantasy points per game over his last five outings and his 10 point, eight rebound, and four block performance against the Thunder on Wednesday earned DFS users 38 FPs. He’ll be a useful add tonight as Dallas hosts the 76ers.