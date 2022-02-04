Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, February 4

It’s a loaded nine-game slate in the NBA Friday, with NBATV and ESPN hosting one game each. With that many games on the schedule, there’s always a great set of player props available for bettors. Here’s three we like for Friday’s NBA games. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMelo Ball double-double vs. Cavaliers (+190)

Ball missed out on being named an All-Star despite averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for a rising Charlotte team. Expect the Hornets guard to put on a show against the Cavaliers, who will be without Darius Garland. Ball has three double-doubles in the last eight games, but has also been a rebound or assist shy of making it five. Back him to take that extra step Friday.

Joel Embiid, over 11.5 rebounds (+100)

Embiid is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game in the last 10 contests, and has gone over this total eight times. The Mavericks are without Kristaps Porzingis Friday, so it’s going to be hard to see Embiid getting stopped on the boards. At plus odds, this is a great prop for Friday’s slate.

Royce O’Neale, over 1.5 3-pointers (+115)

With Jordan Clarkson potentially sidelined, O’Neale is the natural replacement for those minutes in Utah. He’s shooting 43.6 percent from deep in the last 11 games and has made at least one triple in 10 of those contests. He’s gone over this total in four of those games, but it only takes one more shot in a make-or-miss league for this plus-odds prop to pay off.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.