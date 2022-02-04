Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Pacers on Friday

We have a Central Division battle in the Hoosier State for tonight’s NBA schedule as the Chicago Bulls head down to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers.

Chicago (32-19) will be 24 hours removed from a tough 127-120 overtime loss at the Raptors last night. Down seven at one point in the fourth, the Bulls battled their way back to take the lead before a Scottie Barnes tip-in with 0.7 seconds left sent the game into overtime. From there, Toronto was able to take control and send Chicago back across the border with a loss. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 30 points and 18 rebounds while All-Star game starter DeMar DeRozan had 28 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. For tonight’s game, both Zach LaVine and Coby White are listed as questionable with various injuries.

Indiana (19-34) is back in action for the first time since Monday, where it toppled the Clippers at home 122-116. This was a tight affair for much of the contest but the Pacers managed to keep L.A. at enough of an arm’s length to emerge victorious. Isaiah Jackson led with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the win but will unfortunately miss tonight’s matchup with an ankle injury. Indy will also once again be without Domantas Sabonis, who is still in health and safety protocols.

Chicago enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 230.

Bulls vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2.5

The Bulls are in a tough spot coming off an overtime game just 24 hours earlier. However, the Pacers themselves are plenty depleted themselves heading into tonight’s contest and that favors the more talented visitors even with a rest disadvantage. Lay it with Chicago.

Over/Under: Over 230

Both of these teams have been in the top 10 in the league in both points scored and points yielded over their last 10 outings respectively. The over is the smart play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.