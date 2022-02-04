Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Raptors on Friday

Tonight’s NBA schedule brings us an Eastern Conference battle between two teams who’d be meeting in the play-in game if the season ended today as the Atlanta Hawks travel north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors.

Atlanta (25-26) has been the hottest team in the East for the past two weeks and ended the Suns’ 11-game winning streak last night with a 124-115 victory. The Hawks were excellent from downtown throughout the evening, burying 20 threes total in the home victory. Trae Young had a huge night with 43 points and five assists. John Collins quietly had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Toronto (27-23) also got one over on a first-place team last night, topping the Bulls in overtime 127-120. Scottie Barnes was able to get the game to OT when he tipped in a missed Fred VanVleet jumper with 0.7 second left in regulation to tie it. From there, the Raptors created enough separation in the extra period to pick up the win. Gary Trent Jr. led with 33 points while the newly minted All-Star game reserve picked up 21 points and six assists.

Toronto enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 218.5.

Hawks vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +2.5

The will the second time these two teams have met this week, with the Raptors winning 106-100 on Monday in Atlanta. Young was sidelined with a shoulder injury in that matchup and his presence will make a considerable difference for tonight’s battle in Toronto. Take the points with the Hawks.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

The average totals for both of these teams have gone over 218.5 for their last 10 outings. However, the fatigue factor of playing a back-to-back will be present, especially with Atlanta traveling and Toronto coming off an overtime game. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.