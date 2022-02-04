Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Jazz on Friday

The Brooklyn Nets will hope to snap a six-game losing streak when they take on the Utah Jazz Friday. The Jazz are 3-7 in their last 10 games, so both teams are attempting to get back into some sort of rhythm ahead of the All-Star break. Utah gets Donovan Mitchell back for this game after he cleared the league’s concussion protocols.

The Jazz are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.

Update: James Harden has been ruled out for Friday’s game, so look for the line to move even more in Utah’s favor. The point total should also drop, although the under might still be the play depending on the line. The Jazz are still the pick against the spread.

Nets vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -5.5 (-110), was previously Jazz -3.5

Despite some recent slippage, the Jazz are still a solid team at home. Mitchell’s return gives them a boost offensively, even if Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson don’t play. The former has already been ruled out. The Nets have two players capable of taking over a game in James Harden and Kyrie Irving, but there simply isn’t enough around them at this point to have any confidence in Brooklyn. Take the Jazz to win and cover Friday.

Over/Under: Under 229.5 (-115), total was previously 232

Over the last 10 games, the Nets are 11th in the league in points per game. The Jazz, despite their three-point shooting, rank 24th over that same span. Even with Mitchell coming back, this total is extremely high relative to how these teams have performed lately. The under appears to be the safer play for Friday’s contest.

