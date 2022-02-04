Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Mavericks on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers hope to bounce back after a deflating loss to the Wizards when they meet the Dallas Mavericks Friday in primetime. The Mavericks are on a two-game losing streak themselves and will be without Kristaps Porzingis in this game.

Dallas is a 2-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 210.5.

76ers vs. Mavericks, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +2 (-115)

Joel Embiid has been on fire of late and will keep the 76ers in this contest. Luka Doncic has been playing at an equally high level, so the difference will come from the supporting cast. The line suggests this will be a tight game and without Porzingis, the 76ers might be able to get a lot of second-chance points in key moments. Philadelphia should cover in what is expected to be a close contest.

Over/Under: Over 210.5 (-110)

The Mavericks and 76ers are 18th and 19th, respectively, in points per game over the last 10 contests. However, they’re still clearing what is a relatively low total. Embiid, Doncic and Tobias Harris will still be on the floor, which is more than enough firepower offensively. If Seth Curry gets ruled out, this total could drop a bit further but the over is the play here.

