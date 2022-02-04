How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for February 4th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

We’re now six days removed from the Royal Rumble and this show will deal with the fallout from that marquee event. We’ll also start building towards the Elimination Chamber premium live event in just over two weeks.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, February 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey will make her first ever appearance on Smackdown tonight and will officially choose who she will target for a title match at Wrestlemania. She had a brief confrontation with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on Monday and will for sure trade words with Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on tonight’s show. She has history with both champs as co-main eventers of Wrestlemania 35, so either choice would make sense.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns had himself a busy night at the rumble last Saturday, retaining his title via DQ against Seth Rollins before costing Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship later in the evening. Following the loss, which included a Paul Heyman double cross, Lesnar went on to win the men’s Royal Rumble match and has already tabbed Reigns as his target for Wrestlemania. How will the Tribal Chief respond and what his direction for Elimination Chamber in two weeks?