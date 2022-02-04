How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the February 4th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, so beware of spoilers.

As usual, four matches are on tap for the one-hour show and two titles will be on the line.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, February 4

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Adam Cole is agitated about last week’s loss to Orange Cassidy in a lights out match during the main event of Dynamite last week. He was insistent that it was a fluke and doesn’t reflect in his win/loss total. Tonight, he’ll try to vent some of his frustrations when going one-on-one with Evil Uno.

After defeating Cody Rhodes in a ladder match to become the undisputed TNT Champion last week, Sammy Guevara will be right back in action on tonight’s show when defending his belt against Isiah Kassidy of Private Party. Also for tonight, FTW Champion Ricky Starks will defend his belt against Jay Lethal and Thunder Rosa will be in singles action against Mercedes Martinez.