Format for 2022 NASCAR opener, Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum

The 2022 NASCAR season is set to begin this weekend with the Busch Light Classic taking place from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is the first time that the exhibition will take place outside of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL, and there’s much excitement around it emanating from the historic Coliseum.

The weekend festivities will begin on Saturday and will culminate with the race taking place on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on FOX.

This year’s Clash will have a unique format different than other races. Saturday’s qualifying session will determine the lineups for four 25-lap heat races that will kick off Sunday’s festivities. The top four finishers of each heat (16 drivers) will qualify for the Clash, with the winner from heat one starting in pole position, the winner of heat two starting in second, and so on. The remaining drivers will be split into two 50-lap last-chance qualifying races, where the top three from both will advance to Clash. The 23rd and final spot will go to the driver who had the highest number of points for that afternoon.

The Clash itself will be 150 laps with caution laps not counting. There will be an intermission after lap 75 to make room for Ice Cube to perform.