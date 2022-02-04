Why is there no cut on Friday for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday at 11:40 a.m. ET, and three of America’s best golf courses in the Monterey area of California will have 156 PGA Tour professionals paired with 156 amateurs for one of the best events of the year.

But it also means all the pros, celebrities, musicians, CEO’s, and Clint Eastwood’s son (?? we don’t get it either) will have the opportunity to play all three courses; Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

And that will take three days, which means we won’t have a cut until after Saturday’s action is complete.

This tournament also has an amateur factor most do not, and unlike the American Express in Palm Springs or many other celebrity/pro events, at Pebble Beach the celebrities can play on Sunday as well.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line for the PGA Tour pros after 54 holes will be the top 65 players, plus those tied at the end of that group.

But Pebble Beach also throws in a wrinkle, as the Top 25 Pro-Am teams after the handicap of the amateur is factored in also get to play on Sunday. So that does mean a Tour pro could miss the cut at his job, but still have to trudge out for a loop where he can’t make any money? Yup!

Also if an amateur player has a gross score where they would make the cut without adding a handicap, they’ll very likely make that cut, but they won’t be able to play for any prize money or the trophy. Only Tour pros can win the tournament or any cash.