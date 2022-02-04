When we begin the third day of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the entire field will return to play the final of the three courses used on the Monterey Peninsula. Just 65 golfers and ties will advance to the final day on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, considered by many to be the most beautiful public golf course on earth.

This event also involves amateur golfers that range from celebrities, athletes from other sports, and even titans of industry. The top 25 teams of pros and amateurs will qualify for Sunday as well, with their scores calculated via best ball on each hole per team, but that score will include the handicap of the amateur. So it’s possible a Tour pro could miss the regular cut, but still play on Sunday as part of his amateur team.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch from 1-3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and from 3-7 p.m. ET on CBS, plus full livestreaming coverage on ESPN+ with different camera angles and featured groups as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.