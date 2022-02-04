When we begin the third day of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the entire field will return to play the final of the three courses used on the Monterey Peninsula. Just 65 golfers and ties will advance to the final day on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, considered by many to be the most beautiful public golf course on earth.
This event also involves amateur golfers that range from celebrities, athletes from other sports, and even titans of industry. The top 25 teams of pros and amateurs will qualify for Sunday as well, with their scores calculated via best ball on each hole per team, but that score will include the handicap of the amateur. So it’s possible a Tour pro could miss the regular cut, but still play on Sunday as part of his amateur team.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch from 1-3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and from 3-7 p.m. ET on CBS, plus full livestreaming coverage on ESPN+ with different camera angles and featured groups as well.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.
2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|11:30 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Ryan Moore
|Jonas Blixt
|11:30 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Camilo Villegas
|Grayson Murray
|11:41 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Cameron Champ
|Justin Rose
|11:41 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Matt Kuchar
|11:52 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Mackenzie Hughes
|11:52 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Trey Mullinax
|Bill Haas
|12:03 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Dean Burmester
|Joseph Bramlett
|12:03 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Alex Smalley
|Lee Hodges
|12:14 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Kevin Kisner
|J.J. Spaun
|12:14 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Brandon Hagy
|12:25 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Kevin Chappell
|12:25 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Kyle Stanley
|12:36 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Cameron Tringale
|Peter Uihlein
|12:36 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Maverick McNealy
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|12:47 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|D.A. Points
|Chris Stroud
|12:47 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Brandon Harkins
|Aaron Rai
|12:58 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Doc Redman
|Wyndham Clark
|12:58 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Bo Van Pelt
|1:09 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Daniel Berger
|Lanto Griffin
|1:09 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Davis Love III
|Brandt Snedeker
|1:20 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Ryan Palmer
|1:20 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Peter Malnati
|1:31 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Keith Mitchell
|Kevin Streelman
|1:31 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Austin Eckroat
|Chan Kim
|1:42 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #1
|Sahith Theegala
|Chad Ramey
|1:42 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee #10
|Nick Hardy
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:30 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Brandon Wu
|Tom Lehman
|11:30 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Ryuji Imada
|Curtis Thompson
|11:41 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Brendon Todd
|Russell Knox
|11:41 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Chesson Hadley
|Scott Brown
|11:52 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Scott Stallings
|John Senden
|11:52 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Austin Smotherman
|12:03 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Bo Hoag
|Vince Whaley
|12:03 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Jared Wolfe
|Brad Marek
|12:14 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Bronson Burgoon
|12:14 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Austin Cook
|12:25 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Andrew Landry
|Greg Chalmers
|12:25 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Nate Lashley
|Martin Trainer
|12:36 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Dylan Wu
|12:36 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Robert Garrigus
|Tommy Gainey
|12:47 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Taylor Moore
|Stephan Jaeger
|12:47 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Ben Kohles
|Davis Riley
|12:58 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Sean O'Hair
|12:58 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Nick Watney
|1:09 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Jason Day
|Nick Taylor
|1:09 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Jimmy Walker
|Joel Dahmen
|1:20 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Stewart Cink
|1:20 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Tom Hoge
|Charl Schwartzel
|1:31 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Kevin Tway
|David Lipsky
|1:31 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Max McGreevy
|Michael Gligic
|1:42 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #1
|Callum Tarren
|Mito Pereira
|1:42 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee #10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Jim Knous
|11:30 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|David Hearn
|Cameron Percy
|11:30 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Min Woo Lee
|Kelly Kraft
|11:41 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Chez Reavie
|Richy Werenski
|11:41 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Matt Jones
|Tyler Duncan
|11:52 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Mark Hubbard
|Scott Gutschewski
|11:52 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Satoshi Kodaira
|12:03 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Tyler McCumber
|Andrew Novak
|12:03 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Ben Crane
|Seth Reeves
|12:14 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Matthew NeSmith
|John Merrick
|12:14 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Adam Hadwin
|12:25 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|D.J. Trahan
|Lucas Glover
|12:25 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Luke Donald
|Michael Thompson
|12:36 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Sangmoon Bae
|Seung-Yul Noh
|12:36 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Charley Hoffman
|Ricky Barnes
|12:47 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|David Skinns
|Matthias Schwab
|12:47 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Peter Jacobsen
|Mark Baldwin
|12:58 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Johnson Wagner
|12:58 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Chris Kirk
|1:09 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Denny McCarthy
|1:09 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|John Murphy
|1:20 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Brian Harman
|Ryan Armour
|1:20 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Brian Gay
|Sung Kang
|1:31 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Brett Drewitt
|Dawie van der Walt
|1:31 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Alex Cejka
|Paul Barjon
|1:42 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Joshua Creel
|1:42 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee #10
|Justin Lower
|Hayden Buckley