Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Saturday at the GOLF COURSE NAME in CITY, STATE. We have a full list of tee times.

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 03, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

When we begin the third day of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the entire field will return to play the final of the three courses used on the Monterey Peninsula. Just 65 golfers and ties will advance to the final day on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, considered by many to be the most beautiful public golf course on earth.

This event also involves amateur golfers that range from celebrities, athletes from other sports, and even titans of industry. The top 25 teams of pros and amateurs will qualify for Sunday as well, with their scores calculated via best ball on each hole per team, but that score will include the handicap of the amateur. So it’s possible a Tour pro could miss the regular cut, but still play on Sunday as part of his amateur team.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch from 1-3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and from 3-7 p.m. ET on CBS, plus full livestreaming coverage on ESPN+ with different camera angles and featured groups as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.

2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Tee Golfer Golfer
11:30 AM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Ryan Moore Jonas Blixt
11:30 AM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Camilo Villegas Grayson Murray
11:41 AM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Cameron Champ Justin Rose
11:41 AM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Dylan Frittelli Matt Kuchar
11:52 AM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Beau Hossler Mackenzie Hughes
11:52 AM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Trey Mullinax Bill Haas
12:03 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Dean Burmester Joseph Bramlett
12:03 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Alex Smalley Lee Hodges
12:14 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Kevin Kisner J.J. Spaun
12:14 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Greyson Sigg Brandon Hagy
12:25 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Patrick Cantlay Kevin Chappell
12:25 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 James Hahn Kyle Stanley
12:36 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Cameron Tringale Peter Uihlein
12:36 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Maverick McNealy Kiradech Aphibarnrat
12:47 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 D.A. Points Chris Stroud
12:47 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Brandon Harkins Aaron Rai
12:58 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Doc Redman Wyndham Clark
12:58 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Bo Van Pelt
1:09 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Daniel Berger Lanto Griffin
1:09 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Davis Love III Brandt Snedeker
1:20 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Jordan Spieth Ryan Palmer
1:20 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Jonathan Byrd Peter Malnati
1:31 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Keith Mitchell Kevin Streelman
1:31 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Austin Eckroat Chan Kim
1:42 PM Pebble Beach Tee #1 Sahith Theegala Chad Ramey
1:42 PM Pebble Beach Tee #10 Nick Hardy Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:30 AM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Brandon Wu Tom Lehman
11:30 AM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Ryuji Imada Curtis Thompson
11:41 AM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Brendon Todd Russell Knox
11:41 AM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Chesson Hadley Scott Brown
11:52 AM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Scott Stallings John Senden
11:52 AM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Adam Svensson Austin Smotherman
12:03 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Bo Hoag Vince Whaley
12:03 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Jared Wolfe Brad Marek
12:14 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Patrick Rodgers Bronson Burgoon
12:14 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Scott Piercy Austin Cook
12:25 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Andrew Landry Greg Chalmers
12:25 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Nate Lashley Martin Trainer
12:36 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Chase Seiffert Dylan Wu
12:36 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Robert Garrigus Tommy Gainey
12:47 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Taylor Moore Stephan Jaeger
12:47 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Ben Kohles Davis Riley
12:58 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Matt Fitzpatrick Sean O'Hair
12:58 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Pat Perez Nick Watney
1:09 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Jason Day Nick Taylor
1:09 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Jimmy Walker Joel Dahmen
1:20 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Brice Garnett Stewart Cink
1:20 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Tom Hoge Charl Schwartzel
1:31 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Kevin Tway David Lipsky
1:31 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Max McGreevy Michael Gligic
1:42 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #1 Callum Tarren Mito Pereira
1:42 PM Spyglass Hill Tee #10 Taylor Pendrith Jim Knous
11:30 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 David Hearn Cameron Percy
11:30 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Min Woo Lee Kelly Kraft
11:41 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Chez Reavie Richy Werenski
11:41 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Matt Jones Tyler Duncan
11:52 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Mark Hubbard Scott Gutschewski
11:52 AM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Ted Potter, Jr. Satoshi Kodaira
12:03 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Tyler McCumber Andrew Novak
12:03 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Ben Crane Seth Reeves
12:14 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Matthew NeSmith John Merrick
12:14 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Vaughn Taylor Adam Hadwin
12:25 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 D.J. Trahan Lucas Glover
12:25 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Luke Donald Michael Thompson
12:36 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Sangmoon Bae Seung-Yul Noh
12:36 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Charley Hoffman Ricky Barnes
12:47 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 David Skinns Matthias Schwab
12:47 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Peter Jacobsen Mark Baldwin
12:58 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Aaron Baddeley Johnson Wagner
12:58 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Brian Stuard Chris Kirk
1:09 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Troy Merritt Denny McCarthy
1:09 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Seamus Power John Murphy
1:20 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Brian Harman Ryan Armour
1:20 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Brian Gay Sung Kang
1:31 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Brett Drewitt Dawie van der Walt
1:31 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Alex Cejka Paul Barjon
1:42 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #1 Kurt Kitayama Joshua Creel
1:42 PM Monterey Peninsula Tee #10 Justin Lower Hayden Buckley

