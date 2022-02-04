All-Star Game mock draft: Predicting who LeBron James, Kevin Durant will select for their teams

The 2022 NBA All-Star game participants are set and barring some changes due to injury, these will be the players taking the floor February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant* are the captains for this year’s teams and will select their starters and reserves.

James will get the first pick for the starters and Durant will get the first reserve selection. This is an interesting situation, as Durant is dealing with an injury himself and might not play in the contest. Here are the players from each conference eligible for selection.

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Joel Embiid

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic

Reserves

Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, Darius Garland, James Harden, Khris Middleton

Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, Rudy Gobert*, Donovan Mitchell, Draymond Green*, Karl-Anthony Towns

Green has already said he’s not playing in the game, so commissioner Adam Silver will announce a replacement player. Gobert is another player who will be worth monitoring on the injury front.

Here are our predictions for how the draft will go, starting with James’ pick.

Team LeBron

Starters

1. Stephen Curry (1st overall pick)

2. Joel Embiid (3rd overall pick)

3. Trae Young (5th overall pick)

4. Andrew Wiggins (7th overall pick)

Reserves

1. Chris Paul (2nd reserve, 10th overall)

2. Luka Doncic (4th reserve, 12th overall)

3. Jayson Tatum (6th reserve, 14th overall)

4. Darius Garland (8th reserve, 16th overall)

5. Zach LaVine (10th reserve, 18th overall)

6. Rudy Gobert (12th reserve, 20th overall)

7. Draymond Green (14th reserve, 22nd overall)*

Team Durant* (captain could change based on injury)

Starters

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2nd overall pick)

2. Nikola Jokic (4th overall pick)

3. Ja Morant (6th overall pick)

4. DeMar DeRozan (8th overall pick)

Reserves

1. James Harden (1st reserve, 9th overall)

2. Devin Booker (3rd reserve, 11th overall)

3. Jimmy Butler (5th reserve, 13th overall)

4. Donovan Mitchell (7th reserve, 15th overall)

5. Karl-Anthony Towns (9th reserve, 17th overall)

6. Khris Middleton (11th reserve, 19th overall)

7. Fred VanVleet (13th reserve, 21st overall)

Note: * designates player who could be replaced due to injury