The Colorado State Rams began the season 11-0 before taking their first loss of the season in the road against San Diego State in January. On Friday, the Rams will try to get revenge at home. VSiN’s Greg Peterson gives a best bet on the game.

In the first matchup the Rams had their worst offensive output of the season, notching just 49 points against an Aztecs defense that is allowing the fewest points on a per possession basis in the country.

The Aztecs are the only team to hold Colorado State to fewer than 66 points this season and the Rams have been held to less than 74 points at home just once this season.

San Diego State has been better defensively at home, allowing 15.7 more points per 100 possessions than on the road while Colorado State is 10th in the country overall in points scored on a per possession basis and is scoring 17.3 points per 100 possessions more at home than on the road.

The offensive outburst of Matt Bradley for San Diego State should lead to more points for the Aztecs as well, entering Friday averaging 18.1 points on 41.3% 3-point shooting the past 10 games.

San Diego State was able to hang 79 points on the Rams the first time these two hooked up and while they might not be able to duplicate that output on Friday, Colorado State should do their part in getting the total over.

The Play: Over 128.5

