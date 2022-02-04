Kristaps Porzingis, Rudy Gobert, Dejounte Murray headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 4

It’s a nine-game slate Friday in the NBA, featuring two national TV games with Cavaliers-Hornets kicking things off on NBATV and 76ers-Mavericks closing things out on ESPN. The injury report is starting to get shorter but still features some prominent players who are certain to impact the standings once they get back on the court.

NBA Injury Report: February 4

Darius Garland (back) OUT

With Garland being ruled out again, look for Rajon Rondo, Brandon Goodwin and Cedi Osman to be the primary ball-handlers for Cleveland Friday.

Gordon Hayward (conditioning) questionable

Hayward cleared protocols Wednesday but didn’t suit up. If his conditioning is good, he’ll likely start and take minutes away from Kelly Oubre Jr.

Cade Cunningham (hip) questionable

Cunningham missed Thursday’s game with this injury. If he sits again, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes continue to be value plays in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Domantas Sabonis (protocols) TBD

Isaiah Jackson (ankle) OUT

With the Pacers down some bigs, look for Torrey Craig to operate as a center in small-ball lineups. Indiana will likely start shooting a ton of threes once again with limited frontcourt personnel, so Chris Duarte and Justin Holiday are strong plays in fantasy/DFS contests Friday.

Zach LaVine (back) uncertain

LaVine played through the back injury Thursday, but the Bulls are going to be cautious with their All-Star guard given the other injuries they have in the backcourt. If LaVine doesn’t play, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White will get additional run.

Trae Young (shoulder) questionable

De’Andre Hunter (back) probable

John Collins (shoulder) plans to play

Young and Hunter did suit up Thursday, so we’ll see if the Hawks opt to give them a break Friday. Collins suffered a shoulder injury late in Thursday’s win, but it seemed like he could’ve returned if Atlanta needed him. Clint Capela would be in line for big minutes if Collins cannot go but the starter plans on playing.

Dejounte Murray (wrist) questionable

Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable

Jakob Poeltl (concussion) OUT

Jock Landale (concussion) OUT

The bigs are out, while Murray and McDermott likely remain questionable. If they sit, Derrick White, Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker are the players likely to be picked up in fantasy/DFS contests.

Rudy Gobert (calf) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (concussion) available

Jordan Clarkson (knee) questionable

Mitchell has been cleared and is good to go. Gobert is still out. With Clarkson potentially out, Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gay continue to have value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Josh Hart (knee) questionable

Hart is questionable with a knee injury. If he doesn’t play, Jose Alvarado and Nickeil Alexander-Walker likely get more minutes against the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic (toe) available

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) available

Both players are technically not on the injury report, but they missed time with these injuries earlier in the week. Expect both to play Friday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Seth Curry (back) questionable

Furkan Korkmaz (knee) OUT

With Curry questionable and Korkmaz out, Georges Niang becomes the strong value play for the 76ers.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

Porzingis continues to be sidelined with the knee injury. Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber are value plays in the Mavericks frontcourt, but the real star on this team continues to be Luka Doncic.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) out 6 weeks

Robinson-Earl, who was averaging 24.7 minutes per game over the last 12 contests he played in, will be out at least six weeks with a foot fracture. Mike Muscala likely gets most of these minutes with Robinson-Earl sidelined.