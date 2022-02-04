American Samoa sent one shirtless athlete to Beijing 2022

Sometimes one specific athlete at the Olympics makes a splash for something they do away from the fields, courts, water, snow, or ice.

But sometimes that athlete does it in both the Summer and Winter Olympics. And sometimes that is a male model that’s willing to not wear a shirt in 20-degree weather.

Meet American Samoa’s Nathan Crumpton, the sole athlete representing American Samoa at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Per la prima volta nella storia dei Giochi olimpici invernali ci saranno anche l'Arabia Saudita e Haiti.



Qui invece la delegazione delle Samoa americane, composta unicamente dallo skeletonista Nathan Crumpton. Samoa aveva già partecipato ai Giochi nel 1994.#Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Lb2FQPLYM2 — LifeGate (@lifegate) February 4, 2022

While being openly praised with Musberger-like enthusiasm by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, we learned that the 36-year-old Crumpton was born in Nairobi, Kenya but lives in Park City, Utah while representing American Samoa. He will be participating in skeleton in Beijing, and ran a heat in the 100 meter dash in 11.27 seconds in Tokyo, about 1.5 seconds behind the winners.

But he’s much more competitive in his winter sport.

American Samoa's flagbearer Nathan Crumpton competed for #TeamUSA last quad. Crumpton finished 8th #2016Worlds (Top American) but did not make #TeamUSA Skeleton Team in 2018

Crumpton is ranked above any other men's #Skeleton athlete in 2021-2022 rankings pic.twitter.com/fyjSo6o93Q — TeamUSATracker (@TeamUSATracker) February 4, 2022

Mike Tirico and Guthrie pointed out Crumpton is a model and photographer. Because of course he is. What a night for the unincorporated territory that is American Samoa.

Clearly Crumpton’s role model is Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua, who has shirtlessly represented Tonga in taekwondo, cross-country skiing, and canoeing in three different Olympics.

For the first time since 2014, an Olympics Opening Ceremony won’t feature the Hot Tongan Pita Taufatofua.



He is remaining at home in Tonga as the nation works to recover from the effects of a devastating volcano blast last month.



➡️ https://t.co/UryffXXvd4 pic.twitter.com/wob2j8pV10 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2022

Sadly, Taufatofua isn’t in Beijing, but his legacy carries on. Shine on Nathan Crumpton, you crazy diamond.