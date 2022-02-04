 clock menu more-arrow no yes

American Samoa sent one shirtless athlete to Beijing 2022

Utah’s Nathan Crumpton entered both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Flag bearer Nathan Crumpton of Team American Samoa carries their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sometimes one specific athlete at the Olympics makes a splash for something they do away from the fields, courts, water, snow, or ice.

But sometimes that athlete does it in both the Summer and Winter Olympics. And sometimes that is a male model that’s willing to not wear a shirt in 20-degree weather.

Meet American Samoa’s Nathan Crumpton, the sole athlete representing American Samoa at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

While being openly praised with Musberger-like enthusiasm by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, we learned that the 36-year-old Crumpton was born in Nairobi, Kenya but lives in Park City, Utah while representing American Samoa. He will be participating in skeleton in Beijing, and ran a heat in the 100 meter dash in 11.27 seconds in Tokyo, about 1.5 seconds behind the winners.

But he’s much more competitive in his winter sport.

Mike Tirico and Guthrie pointed out Crumpton is a model and photographer. Because of course he is. What a night for the unincorporated territory that is American Samoa.

Clearly Crumpton’s role model is Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua, who has shirtlessly represented Tonga in taekwondo, cross-country skiing, and canoeing in three different Olympics.

Sadly, Taufatofua isn’t in Beijing, but his legacy carries on. Shine on Nathan Crumpton, you crazy diamond.

