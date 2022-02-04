Opening odds for 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl returns after a year hiatus and will be played at Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. We’ll get to see Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray face off as the starting quarterbacks and plenty of other NFL greats have some fun in what can only be called an enhanced game of flag football. But that’s okay, it gives us something to do while we wait for the Super Bowl next weekend.

Since 2000 the Pro Bowl has seen a low of 6 million viewers in 2006 and a high of 13.4 million in 2011. That’s quite a few people tuning in and throwing a small wager on the game can be fun. Of course, we have little clue which side will win or how how this game will play out, but hey, we can give it a shot.

Here’s a look at the opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl matchup as some of the best in the AFC go toe-to-toe with the best from the NFC.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl odds: AFC vs. NFC

Point spread: AFC -1

Point total: 62.5

Moneyline: AFC -115, NFC -105

