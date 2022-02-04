Mattress Mack places $4.5 million in bets on the Bengals to win Super Bowl 56

The Super Bowl is still over a week away, but a well-known sports bettor has made his intentions clear. Houston furniture salesman Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, has placed over $4.5 million in bets on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56.

ESPN’s Dave Purdum is reporting he bet the Bengals at +170 to secure the Super Bowl upset. Mack told ESPN he had to make numerous individual $200,000 bets to get his full wager in. He placed a total of $4,534,000 in bets, with a chance to win $7,707,800 if the Bengals win. Cincinnati is currently +160 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mattress Mack is well known for his big bets on major sporting events. A year ago, he bet $3.46 million at DraftKings Sportsbook on the Bucs to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. His other notable bets have included the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Houston to win the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and his hometown Astros in 2019.

Heading into the weekend, current betting splits at DraftKings favor the Bengals in both point spread and moneyline betting. 65% of handle and 67% of total bets are on the Bengals moneyline while 56% of handle and 66% of total bets are on the Bengals getting the points. The line currently sits at Bengals +4, priced at -105 while the Rams -4 is priced at -115.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.