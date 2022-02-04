What are Clippers NBA championship odds after trade with Trail Blazers?

The Los Angeles Clippers struck a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, acquiring G Norman Powell and SF Robert Covington for Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow and a second-round pick, per Woj. The Clippers added two starting-caliber players who will provide more depth on the wings.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue came out the other day and said SF Kawhi Leonard is not expected to return this season from his partially torn ACL suffered last postseason. Even so, the Clips have a ton of depth and should get Paul George back before the playoffs. Let’s take a look at their NBA championship odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after the deal.

Los Angeles Clippers NBA championship odds: +4000

So even with Kawhi not expected back, the Clippers have been competing for a playoff spot in the West despite not having him or PG-13 for most of this season. Los Angeles likely makes the playoffs without both players and adding George back for the playoffs would be huge. The Clippers have a ton of wing defenders who can shoot from outside and are deep with the additions of Powell and RoCo.

Amir Coffey and Terance Mann have stepped up. Coffey averaged close to 14 points per game in January. Mann has been a solid contributor as a starter with players sidelined and off the bench. When those two — along with Isaiah Hartenstein and Brandon Boston Jr. — are playing well toward the end of the roster, you know you’re in good shape.

Sure, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will be tough to take down in the playoffs. Do the Clippers have the defenders to give both teams problems? Sure. Will PG-13 provide the superstar, go-to scorer the Clippers lack? Also true. Plus, let’s not discount Reggie Jackson’s contributions. Serge Ibaka, Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, all three have plenty of playoff experience. The Clippers will be a very tough out in the first round for one of the top 4 teams, that is if they aren’t in that group.

The Leonard situation also seems odd. Why would the Clippers appear to go all-in with Powell and RoCo coming in if Kawhi is going to sit out the entire season? Either the Clippers believe PG-13 can come back and they can make a run or Leonard has an outside shot of returning at some point in the playoffs to try and help the Clips win a title. Lue may have shot down the Kawhi returning possibility, but he didn’t write it off completely.

