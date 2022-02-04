Super Bowl prop bets: Coin toss odds heading into game week

There are all kinds novelty props that goes in the Super Bowl and without fail, one of the most popular ones on DraftKings Sportsbook every year is the coin toss.

Heading into next Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, betters will have equal odds on the outcome with both heads and tails opening at -105. The coin toss winner prop also has equal odds as one could bet on either the Rams or the Bengals at -105.

Coin flips are a 50/50 proposition and that has mostly been born out through Super Bowl history. Through 55 games, tails has prevailed 29 times to 26 times for heads. We have seen various streaks between the two sides over the years. The longest is the five-year streak heads went on from Super Bowl 43 in 2009 until Super Bowl 47 in 2013. On the other side, there has been three different four-year runs for tails, all of them taking place since Super Bowl 32 in 1998.

There are also props linking the coin toss winner and the Super Bowl Champion and that’s where things get interesting. The last seven coin toss winners have ended up losing the Super Bowl, making the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 48 the last team to successfully win the toss and the Lombardi Trophy in the same night.

Right now, you can wager on if the Bengals will win the coin toss and the game with ‘Yes’ at +350 and ‘No’ at -450. For the Rams, you can wager ‘Yes’ at +170 and ‘No’ at -215.

