James Harden trade rumors: Nets open to discussing deal with 76ers ahead of trade deadline

The Brooklyn Nets are open to discussing a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers involving shooting guard James Harden, according to Shams Charania. The 76ers have pursued Harden in the past due to his connection with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, although they’ve been unable to secure a deal.

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn's James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal.



Harden has reportedly soured on the situation in Brooklyn, according to multiple media reports. Not only does Harden dislike living in the borough, but he was miffed by Kyrie Irving’s part-time status as well. With Kevin Durant sidelined and Harden likely to explore free agency, the Nets are open to discussing a deal in hopes of getting something in return for him.

A deal involving Harden will likely mean Ben Simmons goes to the Nets. Simmons has been under the microscope in Philadelphia after his offseason trade demand and subsequent return to camp, only to continue sitting out. It’s unclear whether Simmons would be back on the court with the Nets should a deal go through.