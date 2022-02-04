 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA announces rosters for Rising Stars Challenge

Here’s a look at the four teams taking part in the competition.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NBA has announced the teams for the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Here’s a look at the rosters for each team.

There are some intriguing combinations on every team but Team Payton looks to be the strongest unit on paper. LaMelo Ball will be smarting from his All-Star snub and will look to put on a show, while Scottie Barnes, Ayo Dosunmu and Chris Duarte headline some of the league’s best rookies. Look for Team Barry to be a factor as well, with Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley leading the way. Those two lead all rookies in Rookie of the Year odds per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Team Isiah might have the two best offensive players in Desmond Bane and Anthony Edwards, but the players around them are less proven than some of the other teams. Team Worthy is heavy on guards with Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Josh Giddey in the lineup, so we’ll see how that functions on the court.

