Cavaliers beat Hornets 102-101 despite controversial call in fourth quarter

The Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Charlotte Hornets 102-101 Friday night despite what many fans and bettors will consider a highly controversial ruling. Late in the fourth quarter with the Cavaliers leading, Hornets guard Terry Rozier was allegedly interfered with by Ed Davis while attempting a three-pointer. Davis was on the Cavaliers bench at the time. Here’s the full play.

Here’s the nonsense with Terry Rozier and Ed Davis/Darius Garland.



Ball called out of bounds by the baseline official.



Somehow, they count the Rozier 3 that he missed but was “interfered” with. And a tech, too. pic.twitter.com/tHDCSh4DTs — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) February 5, 2022

According to the rulebook, Rozier’s basket counts automatically and the Hornets get a technical free throw. It appeared the official on the baseline had called the play out of bounds prior to the incident, but the Hornets were able to benefit. They eventually took a 101-100 lead with a comeback starting from this play.

Karma did come back to bite Rozier and the Hornets in the end, as the guard committed a late foul to give Kevin Love two free throws to seal the win for the Cavaliers. Cleveland entered as the moneyline underdog per DraftKings Sportsbook, so that three-pointer and technical foul had the potential to significantly shift betting outcomes for this game and the rest of the slate. Cleveland also covered the spread and the under hit, although the three-pointer and technical foul wouldn’t have impacted those outcomes.