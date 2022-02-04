Kevin Porter Jr. leaves Friday’s game vs. Spurs with illness

Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. will not return to Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs due to an illness. Porter Jr. played 11 minutes and finished with five points and three rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. is out for the second half, due to illness per Rockets PR. — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) February 5, 2022

Porter Jr. has had his fair share of spats with the Rockets this season, one of which led to a suspension. There’s suspicion this “illness” is actually a cover for his poor play in the contest, but there’s also some COVID-19 implications. If Porter Jr.’s illness rules him out and he returns a positive COVID-19 test in the coming days, that will potentially impact the Spurs as well. We’ve seen illnesses being initially ruled as non-COVID ailments only to come back as positive cases of the virus, with Khris Middleton being the most notable. We’ll see if Porter Jr.’s situation is a non-COVID deal in the coming days.

If Porter Jr. misses time, look for Jalen Green and Eric Gordon to absorb those minutes.