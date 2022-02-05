What should Celtics do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Boston Celtics near the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline way below expectations, as first-year head coach Ime Udoka has not been able to take this team to the next level. There have been questions about the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown pairing, although it makes little sense for the Celtics to break up the tandem. Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Josh Richardson might be on the time as Boston looks to re-tool the roster around its young stars.

NBA Trade Deadline: Boston Celtics

Buy or Sell? Sell around Tatum and Brown

This is where having a proven front office mind is important. Brad Steven is a coach at heart and probably doesn’t bring much value being in the front office. That being said, the Celtics have figured out the hardest part in building an NBA contender; finding multiple stars. Unloading the contracts Horford, Smart and Richardson might cost draft assets but the Celtics have all their picks intact. If a deal comes around for De’Aaron Fox without involving Tatum or Brown, Boston should jump at it. Otherwise, the Celtics should start adjusting things around the duo.