What should 76ers do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Philadelphia 76ers entered this season looking to rebound from yet another disappointing postseason performance, flaming out in the second round against the Atlanta Hawks. To make matters worse, point guard Ben Simmons had demanded a trade from the team after his poor showing in Game 7 against the Hawks. Simmons has yet to take the court this season.

The 76ers have also reportedly looked to attach Tobias Harris’ contract to Simmons in a deal. They are being linked to Nets shooting guard James Harden, who has expressed some discontent in Brooklyn.

NBA Trade Deadline: Philadelphia 76ers

Buy or Sell? Buy via selling

After watching Joel Embiid dominate the league over the last month, there’s no way the 76ers can stand pat at the trade deadline. Harris has played well enough to keep for this run, so the only realistic option here is dealing Simmons. The 76ers will not get “star compensation” for the guard, but they don’t need that. They need solid starters to round out the rotation, which several teams in the league can provide. Philadelphia should buy at the deadline with a Simmons trade.