What should Raptors do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Toronto Raptors looked lost early in the season at 9-13 but have managed to climb back to around the .500 mark ahead of the trade deadline and should be factors in the East playoff picture. Toronto’s core of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby looks to be the centerpiece for a contending unit, with players like Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. showcasing tremendous potential. Here’s how the Raptors should approach the trade deadline as a team straddling a thin line between contending and re-tooling.

NBA Trade Deadline: Toronto Raptors

Buy or Sell? Stay the course, aside from dealing Goran Dragic

The Raptors have a $19 million expiring contract in Dragic, who has expressed his desire to join a contender outside of Toronto. The franchise can use that deal in a variety of ways, and they have to take advantage. Dragic’s contract could also be a way to enter the Jerami Grant sweepstakes, although that would be wrong for the guard. The Grizzlies and Hornets could be better fits in terms of salary, with Charlotte having some intriguing role players Toronto could use.